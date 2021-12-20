Sigma Planning Corp Sells 7,977 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,977 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 62.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184,055 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 40.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 39,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter worth approximately $3,288,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter worth approximately $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 88,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $4,529,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $16,443,366.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,127,010 shares of company stock valued at $53,453,043 in the last three months. 62.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings stock opened at $28.67 on Monday. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $74.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on DKNG shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.78.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

