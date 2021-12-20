Financial Survey: Allied Healthcare Products (AHPI) and Its Competitors

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ: AHPI) is one of 45 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Allied Healthcare Products to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Healthcare Products and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Healthcare Products 2.56% 8.86% 4.70% Allied Healthcare Products Competitors -162.78% -52.38% -11.38%

Allied Healthcare Products has a beta of -5.07, indicating that its stock price is 607% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Healthcare Products’ rivals have a beta of 0.68, indicating that their average stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.1% of Allied Healthcare Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Allied Healthcare Products shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Allied Healthcare Products and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Healthcare Products $36.28 million $1.69 million 27.62 Allied Healthcare Products Competitors $1.11 billion $144.07 million 22.83

Allied Healthcare Products’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Allied Healthcare Products. Allied Healthcare Products is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Allied Healthcare Products and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Healthcare Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Allied Healthcare Products Competitors 333 1309 2259 85 2.53

As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 21.99%. Given Allied Healthcare Products’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Allied Healthcare Products has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

