Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $396,000 Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,622,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,882,102,000 after buying an additional 927,297 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,892,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,725,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425,850 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,735,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $463,448,000 after purchasing an additional 114,589 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 18.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,789,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 8.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,175,000 after purchasing an additional 438,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of DAL opened at $36.56 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.72 and its 200-day moving average is $41.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.30) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on DAL. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Argus cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.