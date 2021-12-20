WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $580,745,000 after buying an additional 230,560 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,592,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $541,072,000 after buying an additional 2,033,615 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,023,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $238,390,000 after buying an additional 71,994 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,584,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $186,631,000 after buying an additional 74,123 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,141,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,524,000 after buying an additional 164,720 shares during the period. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.56.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $115.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.27. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $98.33 and a 12 month high of $142.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 7.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.