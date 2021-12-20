WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 347.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

VICI opened at $27.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. VICI Properties’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

In other VICI Properties news, COO John W. R. Payne acquired 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 16,630 shares of company stock worth $474,742. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VICI. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.79.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

