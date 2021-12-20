LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of LivaNova worth $4,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $226,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $81,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,428 shares of company stock valued at $532,332. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

LIVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on LivaNova in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.83.

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $80.16 on Monday. LivaNova PLC has a 1-year low of $61.73 and a 1-year high of $93.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.66.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.23. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 39.33%. The business had revenue of $253.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

