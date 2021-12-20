Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in A10 Networks by 370.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,078,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,139,000 after buying an additional 848,779 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,376,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,535,000 after acquiring an additional 558,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,598,000 after acquiring an additional 357,761 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 1,100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 290,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ATEN opened at $15.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average of $13.41. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $19.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 1.04.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $65.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.35%.

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 14,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $254,349.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $10,535,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,614,748 shares of company stock valued at $40,915,843 over the last quarter. 23.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

