Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 2,184 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATEN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in A10 Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in A10 Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in A10 Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in A10 Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

NYSE:ATEN opened at $15.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 1.04. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $19.05.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $65.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.35%.

Separately, BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 14,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $254,349.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 25,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $367,254.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,614,748 shares of company stock worth $40,915,843 over the last three months. 23.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN).

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.