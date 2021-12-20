Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,831,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,264,000 after buying an additional 76,862 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 2.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,507,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,007,000 after buying an additional 188,343 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 20.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,736,000 after buying an additional 1,288,363 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 1.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,803,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,969,000 after buying an additional 86,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,002,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,717,000 after buying an additional 20,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Several research firms have commented on DLTR. Barclays upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $136.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.82. The stock has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $149.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.