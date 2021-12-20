Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,363 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,846,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in CrowdStrike by 2,612.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 305,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,813,000 after purchasing an additional 294,036 shares during the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 28,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in CrowdStrike by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,127,000 after purchasing an additional 27,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $205.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.67 and a 52-week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.04.

In related news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total value of $798,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total value of $1,007,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,696 shares of company stock valued at $45,208,829 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

See Also: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.