Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 2,000 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $50,646.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $192,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,774,733. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW opened at $101.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.49. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.67 and a 1-year high of $106.30.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.27.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

