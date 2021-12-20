Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,644 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Lennar in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Lennar in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $105.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.23. The firm has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.50. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $71.52 and a 12-month high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 7.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LEN shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.27.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

