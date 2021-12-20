Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes $1.41 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter worth $90,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter worth $109,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter worth $210,000.

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $102.77 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $87.94 and a one year high of $107.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.02.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $1.017 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

