Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BXP. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Page Arthur B lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 7,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Properties news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $4,088,164.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $251,571.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,701 shares of company stock worth $4,825,789 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BXP opened at $114.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.46. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.45 and a 12 month high of $124.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.97 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

BXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.42.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

