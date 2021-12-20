Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 717.2% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 31,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 27,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 65,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $114.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.45 and a fifty-two week high of $124.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.97 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

BXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.42.

In related news, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $486,053.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $251,571.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,701 shares of company stock worth $4,825,789. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

