Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 174.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 8,280 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 9,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $918,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total transaction of $653,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,982 shares of company stock worth $4,125,304. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.25.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $98.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.04. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.05 and a fifty-two week high of $104.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.15.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.44%.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

