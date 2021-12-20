Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $3.97 Million Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,472 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Masimo by 535.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Masimo by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Masimo by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 18,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.97, for a total transaction of $5,518,827.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total value of $826,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,389 shares of company stock worth $40,425,338 over the last three months. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $280.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.85 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $285.44 and its 200-day moving average is $270.11. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $205.10 and a 1 year high of $305.21.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.79 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

