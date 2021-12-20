Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Invests $34,000 in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,721 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 3,283.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,687 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 22,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HSBC cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.30.

HMY opened at $3.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $5.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.76.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

