Good Life Advisors LLC Takes Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 899 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 11.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 999 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Stryker by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Stryker by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 45,717 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,057,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 18,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.50.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $251.22 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $261.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $94.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.55, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

