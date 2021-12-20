Comparing Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) and Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR)

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) and Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.2% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.7% of Mentor Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Logan Ridge Finance and Mentor Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logan Ridge Finance 9.80% -2.04% -0.81% Mentor Capital -7.07% -11.83% -5.39%

Risk and Volatility

Logan Ridge Finance has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mentor Capital has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Logan Ridge Finance and Mentor Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logan Ridge Finance $26.45 million 2.39 -$35.45 million $0.16 145.50 Mentor Capital $4.83 million 0.32 -$730,000.00 N/A N/A

Mentor Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Logan Ridge Finance.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Logan Ridge Finance and Mentor Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logan Ridge Finance 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mentor Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Logan Ridge Finance presently has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.46%. Given Logan Ridge Finance’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Logan Ridge Finance is more favorable than Mentor Capital.

Summary

Logan Ridge Finance beats Mentor Capital on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Logan Ridge Finance

Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company. It provides capital to lower and traditional middle market businesses. The company was founded on May 24, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Mentor Capital

Mentor Capital, Inc. is an operating, acquisition, and investment, which engages in the investments in energy, mining and minerals, technology, consumer products, management services, manufacturing, medical marijuana, and cannabis sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cannabis and Medical Marijuana; Facilities Operations Related; and Corporate and Other. The Cannabis and Medical Marijuana segment involves in the operation of subsidiaries in the cannabis and medical marijuana sector. The Facilities Operations Related segment represents company’s legacy investment which works with business park owners, governmental centers, and apartment complexes to reduce their facility related operating costs. The Corporate and Other segment comprises NeuCourt investments from the cannabis and medical marijuana segment. The company was founded by Chester Billingsley on July 29, 1994 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

