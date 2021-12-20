Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) to Announce -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.19). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.14). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.34). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alignment Healthcare.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $293.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.31 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 68.37% and a negative net margin of 16.15%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALHC. Cowen began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In other news, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $180,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Atlantic (Aln Hlth) L. General sold 6,259,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $125,874,482.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,165,067 shares of company stock worth $143,772,529 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $528,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $467,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.71. Alignment Healthcare has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $28.59.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

