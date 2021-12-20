Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 638 Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Roku by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,493,000 after buying an additional 8,777 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,036,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 449.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC now owns 71,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,905,000 after buying an additional 58,601 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Roku by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 651,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,395,000 after buying an additional 71,891 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROKU stock opened at $236.46 on Monday. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $190.23 and a one year high of $490.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 116.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $270.81 and a 200-day moving average of $336.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.11.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.22, for a total value of $26,368,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total transaction of $360,439.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 506,541 shares of company stock valued at $138,505,823 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

