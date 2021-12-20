Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 15,348 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 515,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,348 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $30,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 205,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,297,000 after buying an additional 71,018 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 78,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,617.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 15,982 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 54,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 11,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.82 on Monday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.79 and a 52-week high of $60.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.87.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.