Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,350 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 4.37% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $29,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after acquiring an additional 18,288 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 399.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 241.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,326 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,079,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF alerts:

Shares of RWJ opened at $118.25 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $78.27 and a twelve month high of $131.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.