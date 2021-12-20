Brokerages Expect Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Million

Equities analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) will report sales of $1.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings. Electrameccanica Vehicles reported sales of $220,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 354.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full year sales of $1.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 million to $1.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $18.05 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $21.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Get Electrameccanica Vehicles alerts:

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 7,990.56%.

NASDAQ:SOLO opened at $2.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.61. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $9.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 114.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 80,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.