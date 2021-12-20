VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Major Shareholder Sells $95,250.00 in Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 14th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 5,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $90,750.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 1,612 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $33,997.08.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 100,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $2,144,000.00.

Shares of VZIO opened at $19.02 on Monday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.32.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $588.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on VZIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VIZIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

