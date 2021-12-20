Short Interest in Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Decreases By 17.8%

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the November 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Currently, 8.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 916,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

AGFY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agrify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Agrify in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Agrify during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agrify by 5,148.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Agrify in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agrify in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Agrify by 15.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the period. 15.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGFY opened at $10.54 on Monday. Agrify has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.28.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Agrify had a negative net margin of 82.85% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $15.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.87 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agrify will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Agrify

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

