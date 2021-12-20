Short Interest in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Declines By 17.6%

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the November 15th total of 68,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NYSE:CDR opened at $23.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Cedar Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $24.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.40.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($6.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($6.83). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 17.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cedar Realty Trust will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $468,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 18.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 87,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 26.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 76,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 16,060 shares in the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $321,000. Institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

CDR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on Cedar Realty Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cedar Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

