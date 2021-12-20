Short Interest in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Declines By 17.6%

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the November 15th total of 68,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
NYSE:CDR opened at $23.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Cedar Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $24.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.40.
Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($6.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($6.83). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 17.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cedar Realty Trust will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $468,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 18.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 87,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 26.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 76,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 16,060 shares in the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $321,000. Institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.
CDR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on Cedar Realty Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cedar Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.
Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile
Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.
