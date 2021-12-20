Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Short Interest Down 17.5% in November

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 841,100 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the November 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

CANG stock opened at $2.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Cango has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.85. The firm has a market cap of $424.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.47). Cango had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $124.26 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cango will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cango during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Cango during the 3rd quarter worth about $400,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cango by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cango by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Cango by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

Cango Company Profile

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

