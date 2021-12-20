Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 710 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,867,000 after purchasing an additional 20,560 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 8.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 135,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $731.46 on Monday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $545.00 and a 12-month high of $832.70. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $750.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $729.43.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.36 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 223.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total transaction of $1,157,954.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

