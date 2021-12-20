Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,960,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total transaction of $3,812,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $434,359.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,440 shares of company stock valued at $9,047,909. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.19.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $341.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $332.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $237.13 and a 52 week high of $354.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

