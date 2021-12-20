Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Position Decreased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,660 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 885,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,101,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $41,707,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 76.7% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 238,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,500,000 after buying an additional 103,560 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,890,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,059,000 after buying an additional 10,611 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 14.2% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 19,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.05.

Shares of FISV opened at $103.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a PE ratio of 53.70, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.06 and a twelve month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $1,108,050.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,292 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $4,537,434.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and sold 158,965 shares worth $16,323,313. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

