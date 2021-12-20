Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 741.3% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 74,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 65,636 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 18,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

MET opened at $60.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $44.62 and a one year high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.