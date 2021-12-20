Signaturefd LLC Increases Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,018 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,104,000 after buying an additional 9,859 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 214.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 272.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $112.46 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $123.13. The company has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.86 and its 200 day moving average is $116.18.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.57. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 27.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 41.79%.

CM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. CIBC dropped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.70.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

