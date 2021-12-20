Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,388 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,237.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHZ opened at $54.05 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.39 and a twelve month high of $56.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.