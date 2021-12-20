Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 8,901 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,901 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 120.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 11.2% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.2% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 449,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,413,000 after purchasing an additional 18,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $350,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $2,626,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,064. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.81.

Shares of MGM opened at $42.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.69. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 2.38. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.77%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

