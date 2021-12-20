State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,623 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,721 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $9,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,307 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AKAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total transaction of $102,887.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $624,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,777. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $115.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.54. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

