Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Crown were worth $7,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Crown by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Crown by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Crown by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Crown by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Crown by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on Crown in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.80.

Crown stock opened at $106.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.70 and a 200-day moving average of $104.84. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.65 and a 52 week high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.06%.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

