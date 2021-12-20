Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 79.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,844 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,247 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,706,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,729,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,515 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,610,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,272,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,603,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,275,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,307,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,729 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $21.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RF. Wedbush upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stephens lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

