Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $41,000 Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 97.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,810 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 240,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,465,000 after buying an additional 11,004 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.44.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $122.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $108.70 and a 1-year high of $274.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.38.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.