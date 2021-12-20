Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 1,173.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,527 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $6,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WLTW. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 30.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CEO John J. Haley sold 28,900 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total transaction of $6,693,818.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total transaction of $1,418,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $232.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.76. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $197.63 and a 1 year high of $271.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WLTW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $283.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.79.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

