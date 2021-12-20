Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 33.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,802 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,436 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $5.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.17. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $8.34.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.56 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 24.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KGC shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

