Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 276.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,683,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,814,000 after purchasing an additional 15,190,533 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 51,843,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284,055 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,341,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 225.0% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,662,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,102,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,025 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $40.97 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $33.32 and a one year high of $41.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.62.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

