Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 773 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 38.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

LBRDK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.83.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $155.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 0.97. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $142.63 and a one year high of $194.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $250.22 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.