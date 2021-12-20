News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 61.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in News were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its stake in News by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 13,341,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,861,000 after purchasing an additional 262,991 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in News by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,301,000 after purchasing an additional 208,968 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in News by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,382,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,716,000 after purchasing an additional 64,406 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in News by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 3,333,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,176,000 after purchasing an additional 333,981 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of News by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,122,000 after buying an additional 11,627 shares in the last quarter. 12.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWS stock opened at $21.50 on Monday. News Co. has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $26.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $21,790,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

