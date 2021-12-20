Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 255 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 30.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after buying an additional 13,131 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 117.5% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 11,851 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 42.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 66,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,886,000 after buying an additional 20,103 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 302.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 326,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,334,000 after buying an additional 245,446 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 23.4% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 13,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Redburn Partners began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. HSBC upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.71.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $87.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.72 and a 200 day moving average of $97.43. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.06 and a 1 year high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

