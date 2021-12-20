Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $528,000 Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,253,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,275,868,000 after acquiring an additional 96,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,331,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,438,271,000 after acquiring an additional 66,121 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.0% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,580,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $858,849,000 after acquiring an additional 215,436 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 27.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,472,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,191,000 after acquiring an additional 747,665 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,299,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,254,000 after buying an additional 73,651 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $183.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.28. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $189.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

In related news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total value of $718,505.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total value of $504,103.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AWK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.63.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

