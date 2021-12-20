Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JWN. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 59.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JWN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

In other Nordstrom news, Director Bradley D. Tilden acquired 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.27 per share, for a total transaction of $467,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $20.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 505.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.49. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $18.94 and a one year high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 0.08%. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

