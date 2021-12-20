Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKW. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 971.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 147,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,674,000 after buying an additional 133,435 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 13,432.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 89,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,728,000 after buying an additional 50,233 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,766,000 after buying an additional 37,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,746,000.

Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock opened at $121.55 on Monday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a one year low of $114.55 and a one year high of $191.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.94.

