NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $178.21.

NIKE stock opened at $161.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.00. NIKE has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $255.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.36%.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 258,339 shares of company stock worth $41,822,585. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,045,955 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $878,054,000 after buying an additional 444,777 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 93.2% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth about $869,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 21.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 3.2% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

